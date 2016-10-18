Sheriff: Benton, MO drug investigation turned into sex case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: Benton, MO drug investigation turned into sex case

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Coley Mills (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
Bailie Chidester (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
BENTON, MO (KFVS) -

A man and woman from Benton, Missouri are in custody in connection with a drug investigation.

Coley Mills, 23, was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and three counts of statutory rape in the first degree. His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Bailie Chidester, 19, was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, a detective received information about drugs at a home in Benton. The detective got a search warrant and as a result of the search, detectives found several bags of marijuana, scales, packaging materials and an assortment of drug paraphernalia.

During the search, Sheriff Walter said he found a 13 year old in the home. Mills is accused of having sex with the juvenile.

Sheriff Walter said two other men were arrested during the search and were later released on a court summons for possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

"You never know where a case will take you; one minute you're working a narcotics investigation and in the next minute it turns into a sex case," he said. "I'm just pleased that we were able to help the neighborhood become a little safer."

According to court documents, while driving home, Mills learned his girlfriend was arrested and became scared that she was going to "snitch" on him.

Mills allegedly called another man and told him to go into his room and get his marijuana and hold it for him until he got there. He also allegedly contacted a woman to have her come and pick him and the marijuana up as soon as he arrived home.

Court documents state the man had a plastic baggy with 5 smaller bags of a plant material and a glass pipe. The total weight was 6.2 grams.

The man allegedly told officers that the bag was not his and that his roommate, Coley Mills, had asked him to go into his room, get the bag of marijuana and keep it for him until he got home.

While searching the home, officers say they found numerous cut plastic baggies associated with packaging controlled substances were found in a bedroom that they believe belonged to Mills.

He thanked the Beton Police Department and the staff at the Beacon Center for the assistance in this case.

