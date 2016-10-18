World War II veteran receives medals decades after returning from war

It’s a medal ceremony that’s decades delayed, but right on time for 97-year-old World War II Veteran Amos Mitchell.

Mitchell served in World War II, but when he returned, Mitchell said he was such in a rush to get back to his family, getting his medals slipped his mind.

Well, on Oct 18, Mitchell received his four earned medals, along with a U.S. flag to thank him for his services.

Service with distinction in World War II is what is behind the medals, a service his son, Ned, said his dad never talked about.

“My whole childhood and adulthood he never brought the subject up," Ned Mitchell said.

Ned said he didn’t find out until he began searching through his father’s belongings and found his discharge papers.

“I read on there that he had earned several medals overseas, stripes and things like that and bars," he said. "I asked him where those were and he said, 'I never got them.'”

So Mitchell made it his duty to get his father the medals he truly deserved.

“I’m pleased that he has been presented these by the congressman, Bost, and I wanted him to have them," Ned said.

But thinking back on that time, Amos Mitchell said his true honor has and always will come from remembering those men who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“I wasn’t worried about the medals," Amos Mitchell said. "I lost a lot of good friends over there. If there’s any medals, then I need to give it to them."

