Cape Girardeau Chamber honors 2016 Educators of the Year

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recently named the 2016 Educators of the Year.

The educators are:

  • Pat Kuper - Cape Central High School
  • Charles Lindberg - Blanchard Elementary
  • Carol Strattman - St. Mary Cathedral School
  • Jeff Worley - Notre Dame Regional High School
  • Rhonda Weller-Stilson - Director of the Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts at Southeast Missouri State University

They were honored at the Educator Appreciation Reception on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The honorees were awarded the prestigious Crystal Apple Award, a $500 check, resolutions of honor from the Missouri Legislature and a commemorative video at the reception.

The reception began at 4 p.m. with the program starting at 4:30 p.m.

This is the 23rd year the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has honored area educators with the awards.

The selection process opened for nominations in late April and nominees submitted applications in July. A selection committee, made up of volunteers from the Cape Chamber membership, determine the winners every year.

Selection criteria included their efforts in professional development, educational history, teaching effectiveness and community involvement.

