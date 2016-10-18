Driver injured, cited after crash on IL Rte. 37 in Franklin Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver injured, cited after crash on IL Rte. 37 in Franklin Co.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A driver was injured and cited after a crash on Illinois Route 37 at Lake Benton Road in Franklin County, Illinois on Tuesday morning, October 18.

At around 7:07 a.m., Illinois State Police say a 2003 Ford Taurus was going southbound on IL Rte. 37 at Lake Benton Rd. when the driver, 24-year-old Jacob A. Carpenter, of Ewing, Ill., failed to negotiate a curve.

The car left the road and hit a culvert.

According to ISP, Carpenter was taken to an area hospital with major, non-life threatening injuries.

He was cited for failure to wear a seat belt and improper lane usage.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Benton Police Department, Benton Fire Department, Abbott EMS and Abbot's Towing.

