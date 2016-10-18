'ShakeOut' drill will take place today

The Great U.S. Central U.S. "ShakeOut" drill will be on October 20.

More than 450,000 Missourians are already registered to participate in the annual drill, which teaches people how to protect themselves in an earthquake. More than two million people are signed up in 14 central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.

At exactly 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, participants will practice the "Drop, Cover, Hold On" technique:

Drop to your hands and knees

Cover your head and neck with your hands and arms; get under a table or desk if you can

Hold On until the shaking stops

Experts say Drop, Cover, Hold On is the best way to protect yourself from falling debris, which is the most likely cause of injury during an earthquake in developed nations with modern building standards.

The Jackson R-2 School District will hold a demonstration at East Elementary School.

During the demonstration, Jeff Briggs, Missouri's state earthquake program manager, will be on hand to talk to students about the importance of earthquake safety, demonstrate proper earthquake safety techniques and discuss the earthquake risk in Missouri.

Southeast Missouri State University will participate in the ShakeOut drill on Oct. 19 in an effort to prepare faculty, staff and students. The drill will be held worldwide the next day.

Specifically, students in Dr. Nam Hwang's class will be participating in the drill in Magill Hall Room 217.

Community Emergency Response Teams will have trailers with materials available for distribution to students, faculty and staff until 1 p.m. in the median along Normal Avenue between Kent Library and Academic Hall on the main campus and in the parking lots of the regional campuses.

The trailers will feature an exercise display, and information about CERT and earthquake preparedness tips will be available.

Additionally, students from Southeast's Environmental Science Association will be stationed at various locations at the main and regional campuses conducting Stop Sign Drills.

Students will be handing out information and answering questions about earthquake preparedness.

To sign up for the ShakeOut, you can click here to visit the website. Once registered, participants receive regular updates on the drill, as well as information on earthquake preparedness and safety.

