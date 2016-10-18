Drug take back events around the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Drug take back events around the Heartland

Here is a list of drug take back events planned around the Heartland. It's part of the 12th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 22.

Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau: Cape Girardeau Police Department; runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Jackson: Jackson Police Department and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department
  • Poplar Bluff: Poplar Bluff Police Department

Illinois

  • Carbondale: Carbondale Police Department from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Jackson County: Jackson County Health Department in Murphysboro; runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Williamson County: Williamson County Administrative Building at 407 N. Monroe St. in Marion; runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Saline County Sheriff's Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saline County Courthouse parking lot, 10 East Poplar Street in Harrisburg

Kentucky

To find a drug take back event near you, you can log on to the DEA's website.

