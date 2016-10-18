1 stop shop for drug take-back, document shredding, and flu shot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 stop shop for drug take-back, document shredding, and flu shot in Jackson Co., IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County Health Department has teamed up with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for a one stop shop that includes a drug take-back, confidential document shredding, and a flu clinic.

It will take place on Saturday, October 22 at the heath department in Murphysboro. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Deputies from the sheriff's office will be on hand for a free drug-take back.

You can drive-thru and drop-off prescription and over-the-counter medications that include pills, creams, and patches. Items like liquids, needles, and inhalers will not be accepted.

Residents can also bring things like bank statements, medical and insurance forms, personal files, old tax forms, and receipts to be shredded on site.

While you're there, roll up your sleeve for a flu shot!

You do not need an appointment and curbside service is available.

According to the department, most insurance is accepted.

For more information about the flu shots, call 618-684-3143 ext. 150.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly