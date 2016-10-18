1 stop shop for drug take-back, document shredding, and flu shot in Jackson Co., IL

The Jackson County Health Department has teamed up with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for a one stop shop that includes a drug take-back, confidential document shredding, and a flu clinic.

It will take place on Saturday, October 22 at the heath department in Murphysboro. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Deputies from the sheriff's office will be on hand for a free drug-take back.

You can drive-thru and drop-off prescription and over-the-counter medications that include pills, creams, and patches. Items like liquids, needles, and inhalers will not be accepted.

Residents can also bring things like bank statements, medical and insurance forms, personal files, old tax forms, and receipts to be shredded on site.

While you're there, roll up your sleeve for a flu shot!

You do not need an appointment and curbside service is available.

According to the department, most insurance is accepted.

For more information about the flu shots, call 618-684-3143 ext. 150.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.