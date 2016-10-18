Graves Co. Deputy Sheriff Dale Mason receives CIT program's high - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. Deputy Sheriff Dale Mason receives CIT program's highest honor

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
(Source: Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office) (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Deputy Sheriff Dale Mason was recognized as the Law Enforcement Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year for the Four Rivers Region of Kentucky.

The awards ceremony took place at the CIT annual conference in Georgetown, Ky.

Deputy Mason was nominated for the award after he was able to take control of a situation where a Graves County resident was threatening to shoot their self with a handgun.

Deputy Mason used his training as a CIT Officer to calm and deescalate the situation.

After several minutes of Deputy Mason speaking with the individual, he and other deputies were able to disarm the individual and end the situation safely with no one being hurt and no force being used.

A total of 12 deputies at the sheriff’s office have had training in CIT. Crisis Intervention Teams or “CIT” Programs help people with mental illness cope and maintain recovery.

CIT helps sustain more effective interactions among law enforcement, mental health care providers, individuals with mental illness, their families and communities and reduce the stigma of mental illness.

CIT works to accomplish this purpose by raising public and stakeholder awareness through education and outreach, complying with recommended standards for developing, implementing and sustaining crisis intervention team programs, and by providing assistance to communities interested in developing CIT programs.

Long after the CIT training program has been completed, the Kentucky CIT Program maintains contact with local law enforcement, mental health professionals and advocates by establishing and remaining an active partner in the local community on the CIT Advisory Committee.

