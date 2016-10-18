Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 6 voter ID - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 6 voter ID

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Missouri voters will have the chance to decide whether they should be required to show some form of official identification at the polls.

Official Ballot Language:

Shall the Constitution of Missouri be amended to state that voters may be required by law, which may be subject to exception, to verify one’s identity, citizenship, and residence by presenting identification that may include valid government-issued photo identification?

The proposed amendment will result in no costs or savings because any potential costs would be due to the enactment of a general law allowed by this proposal. If such a general law is enacted, the potential costs to state and local governments is unknown, but could exceed $2.1 million annually.

Background Information:

This measure was placed on the ballot by the Missouri Legislature.

The goal of the amendment is to verify that the voter is a U.S. citizen.

Right now, Missourians are only requested show an ID. Photo identification is not required.

If the voter in Missouri does not show identification, then they are allowed to vote if at least two election officials can identify the person.

As of Sept. 26, 2016, The National Conference of State Legislatures reports 34 states have laws requesting or requiring some form of identification at the polls.

Supporters of the law see the measure as a way to prevent voter fraud.

On the other hand, some say the requirement restricts the right to vote, puts a burden on voters and costs too much money.

Missouri legislators estimate the cost of this measure could exceed $2.1 million annually.

What does my vote mean?

A “yes” vote will make it so voters are required to show photo identification when they go to cast their ballot. 

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding elections.

