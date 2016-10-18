Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 4 prohibit ne - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 4 prohibit new sales or use tax

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

When Missouri voters head to the polls on Nov. 11 they will be asked if they are for or against prohibiting any new state sales or use taxes.

This measure would only apply to services or activities that were not subject to a sales or use tax as of January 1, 2015.

Official Ballot Language:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to prohibit a new state or local sales/use or other similar tax on any service or transaction that was not subject to a sales/use or similar tax as of January 1, 2015?

Potential costs to state and local governmental entities are unknown, but could be significant. The proposal’s passage would impact governmental entity’s ability to revise their tax structures. State and local governments expect no savings from this proposal.

What does my vote mean?

A “yes” vote will change the Missouri Constitution to prohibit a new state or local sales/use or other similar tax on any service or transaction. 

This amendment only applies to any service or transaction that was not subject to a sales/use or similar tax as of January 1, 2015.

If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.

A “no” vote will not change the Missouri Constitution, meaning a state or local sales/use tax could be created for services and activities.

