Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 3 increase in taxes on cigarettes

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

People in Missouri will be asked to vote on two separate cigarette taxes this November.

The first is a constitutional amendment that, if passed, would increase the taxes on cigarette packs to 60 cents by 2020.

Official Ballot Language:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

  • increase taxes on cigarettes each year through 2020, at which point this additional tax will total 60 cents per pack of 20;
  • create a fee paid by cigarette wholesalers of 67 cents per pack of 20 on certain cigarettes, which fee shall increase annually; and
  • deposit funds generated by these taxes and fees into a newly established Early Childhood Health and Education Trust Fund?

When cigarette tax increases are fully implemented, estimated additional revenue to state government is $263 million to $374 million annually, with limited estimated implementation costs. The revenue will fund only programs and services allowed by the proposal. The fiscal impact to local governmental entities is unknown.

Background Information:

The current tax on a pack of 20 cigarettes is 17 cents. 

If passed, Amendment No. 3 would increase the cigarette tax by 15 cents each year until 2020, increasing the total tax to 77 cents.

Additionally, the amendment would require wholesalers to pay a fee of 67 cents per pack of cigarettes produced by a a "non-participating manufacturer."

About 75 percent of the revenue generated from the tax would go towards increasing access to childhood education programs.

Another 10 percent of the revenue would fund grants for Missouri health care facilities.

The last 5 percent of revenue would help to beef up smoking prevention programs.

Voters will also be asked to vote yes or no on Proposition A, which wold increase the current cigarette tax to 23 cents by 2021.

If both measures pass, the measure with the most "yes" votes will become law.

What does my vote mean?

A “yes” vote will increase the taxes on cigarettes each year through 2020. A vote in favor of the measure would also create a fee for wholesalers.

A “no” vote will not increase the taxes and fees on cigarettes.

If passed, this measure will increase taxes on cigarettes.

