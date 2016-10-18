Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 2 limits on campaign contributions

When voters head to the polls in Missouri to cast their ballot in the presidential election, they will also have to decide if they want to continue paying a sales tax.

People in Missouri will be asked to vote on two separate cigarette taxes this November.

Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 3 increase in taxes on cigarettes

When Missouri voters head to the polls on Nov. 11 they will be asked if they are for or against prohibiting any new state sales or use taxes.

Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 4 prohibit new sales or use tax

Missouri voters will have the chance to decide whether they should be required to show some form of official identification at the polls.

Voters in Missouri will be asked to vote on two separate cigarette taxes when they cast their ballots in November.

Missouri voters will have the chance to decide if they want to establish limits on campaign contributions to candidates for state or judicial office.

Official Ballot Language:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to: establish limits on campaign contributions by individuals or entities to political parties, political committees, or committees to elect candidates for state or judicial office;

prohibit individuals and entities from intentionally concealing the source of such contributions;

require corporations or labor organizations to meet certain requirements in order to make such contributions; and

provide a complaint process and penalties for any violations of this amendment? It is estimated this proposal will increase state government costs by at least $118,000 annually and have an unknown change in costs for local governmental entities. Any potential impact to revenues for state and local governmental entities is unknown.

What will my vote mean?

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to establish limits on campaign contributions by individuals or entities to political parties, political committees, or committees to elect candidates for state or judicial office.

This amendment would prohibit individuals and entities from intentionally concealing the source of campaign contributions.

The amendment also requires corporations or labor organizations to meet certain requirements in order to make such contributions.

It would also provide a complaint process and penalties for any violations of this amendment.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution to establish limits on campaign contributions.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

