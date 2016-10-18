Voter Guide: MO Constitutional Amendment No. 1 sales/use tax

Missouri voters will have the chance to decide if they want to establish limits on campaign contributions to candidates for state or judicial office.

When voters head to the polls in Missouri to cast their ballot in the presidential election, they will also have to decide if they want to continue paying a sales tax.

The one-tenth of one percent sales tax is used for soil and water conservation.

The money from the sales tax is also put towards state parks and historic sites.

Official Ballot Language:

Shall Missouri continue for 10 years the one-tenth of one percent sales/use tax that is used for soil and water conservation and for state parks and historic sites, and resubmit this tax to the voters for approval in 10 years? The measure continues and does not increase the existing sales and use tax of one-tenth of one percent for 10 years. The measure would continue to generate approximately $90 million annually for soil and water conservation and operation of the state park system.

What does my vote mean?

The measure currently generates about $90 million annually for soil and water conservation and operation of the state park system.

A "yes" vote will continue the tax. Your vote does not increase or decrease the current amount of the tax.

A "no" vote will discontinue the sales/use tax.

If the amendment is not approved this year, it will not be referred to future ballots.

