KY road crews removing all illegally placed election signs

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are working to remove all election signs that are illegally placed on state right of way.

According to District 1 spokesperson Keith Todd, illegally placed political signs create a number of safety issues for highway crews and the public.

“As a general rule, in rural areas signs placed at any location where state highway crews or contract crews would normally mow will be removed," Todd said. "This includes lawn areas on state right-of-way. In urban areas signs should be placed behind the sidewalk."

Kentucky law specifically prohibits placement of these unauthorized signs on state right of way.

The prohibition also applies to signs attached to utility poles on the right of way and those placed on the roadway side of right-of-way fencing.

Campaign signs and other signs illegally placed on state right of way will be removed.

Signs will be taken to the state highway garage and kept for 10 working days. If they are not claimed by the owner or a designated representative the signs will be thrown away.

“We ask political candidates, their supporters, and those promoting businesses or events to avoid placing signs along the roadside where they can interfere with our mowing and maintenance operations," Todd said. "The time crews spend removing illegally placed signs takes them away from roadway maintenance activities.”

