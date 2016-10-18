Murray State University to host annual art auction

The Murray State University Department of Art & Design and the Clara M. Eagle Gallery will present the 2016 Annual Art Auction on Friday, Nov. 11.

Proceeds from the auction will help support Murray State art students.

The scholarship benefit will take place in the main space of the Clara M. Eagle Gallery, 6th floor of the Fine Arts Building on campus, along with a silent auction from 4 to 7 p.m. and a live auction at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

The event will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

