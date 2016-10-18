October 19 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to athletes.

He's a utility infielder who helped the Cardinals win the World Series back in 2011. He spent parts of five seasons with the Cards as a super-sub playing all infield positions and even serving as the team's emergency catcher. He currently plays for the Rockies. Daniel Descalso is 30 today.

He's a boxer who became the undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world after knocking out Buster Douglas in 1990. In his career he scored victories over George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Riddick Bowe and of course Mike Tyson. We're talking about Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield who is 54 today.

He's an actor who starred in the movies Terms of Endearment, Harry and the Hendersons, Footloose and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. But he's probably best known as the alien Dick Solomon from the NBC sitcom Third Rock From the Sun. John Lithgow is 71 today.

He had the role of Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies. Michael Gambon is 76 today.

She stars as Summer Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. She has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role. Hunter King is 23 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.