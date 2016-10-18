Traffic stop lands Paducah man in custody for drug charges

A Paducah man is in custody for multiple drug charges after a traffic stop late Monday night in McCracken County.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a deputy pulled over 32-year-old Michael Hiett on Meacham Lane just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

When the deputy was talking to Hiett, the deputy noticed an object in Hiett's mouth.

Further investigation showed, Hiett had a 10 mg Percocet pill in his mouth. Deputies also found marijuana and meth inside of Hiett's car.

Hiett was arrested and booked at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

He is being held on the following charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and several traffic citations.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.