FIRST ALERT: Warm and breezy today. But Brian Alworth is tracking the chance for rain later. OPEN APP for full forecast.

Another warm and breezy day ahead, although Brian says it won’t be as warm or as windy as our Monday was. Highs are expected in the 80s. The chance of rain increases tonight and into tomorrow. FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking the potential for strong storms on Wednesday.

Overnight shooting: Police are looking for several people involved in a shooting that injured two people overnight at a Cape Girardeau home. Police say several people were talking on the front porch, when three people came in through the back of the building and started shooting.

Under investigation: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run in rural Murphysboro after a driver crashed into a home and drove away from the scene. An investigation showed the SUV ran off the road, hit a homeowners mailbox, continued through the front yard and then crashed into the side of the house.

At large: Authorities are continuing to search for a gunman as University of Cincinnati students return to class this morning after someone fired at least one shot on campus Monday night. Thankfully no one was hurt.

