FIRST ALERT: Warm and breezy today. But Brian Alworth is trackin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Warm and breezy today. But Brian Alworth is tracking the chance for rain later. OPEN APP for full forecast.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Another warm and breezy day ahead, although Brian says it won’t be as warm or as windy as our Monday was. Highs are expected in the 80s. The chance of rain increases tonight and into tomorrow. FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking the potential for strong storms on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Overnight shooting: Police are looking for several people involved in a shooting that injured two people overnight at a Cape Girardeau home. Police say several people were talking on the front porch, when three people came in through the back of the building and started shooting.

Under investigation: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run in rural Murphysboro after a driver crashed into a home and drove away from the scene. An investigation showed the SUV ran off the road, hit a homeowners mailbox, continued through the front yard and then crashed into the side of the house.

At large: Authorities are continuing to search for a gunman as University of Cincinnati students return to class this morning after someone fired at least one shot on campus Monday night. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:56:21 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly