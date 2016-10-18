Hit and run suspect crashes into rural Murphysboro home, turns self in

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a hit and run suspect turned themselves in after they reportedly crashed into a home and drove away from the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened in the 1500 block of West Harrison Road around 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2016.

An investigation showed the SUV ran off the road, hit a homeowners mailbox, continued through the front yard and then crashed into the side of the house.

At least two people were believed to be home at the time of the crash. No one inside the home suffered any injuries.

The suspect was driving a 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan.

On Oct. 24, the owner and juvenile driver of the the suspect vehicle voluntarily reported the accident.

The driver was issued a citation for failing to give immediate notice of an accident.

A court date was set for the driver in Jackson County.

