3 people shot overnight in Cape Girardeau, police looking for suspects

Police are looking for several people involved in a shooting that happened overnight at a Cape Girardeau home.

Officers were called to 519 S. Pacific around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.

Investigators say there was a social gathering at one of the apartments in the home. Several people were talking on the front porch when three people came in through the back of the building and started shooting.

A total of three people were shot. According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Adam Glueck two of the victims are from a related shooting and it is unclear, at this time, if the third is also related. Police are investigating the case currently.

All three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. However, police say two of the victims were airlifted to a hospital.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

Officers say they are having difficulty getting information from witnesses to the shooting and ask anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

A Southeast Missouri State University student said he's leaving the neighborhood after his house was robbed.

"Just seeing your house kinda destroyed...and everything gone...That was the last straw and we were, like, we got to get out of here," Andrew Forbes said. "And then last night's shooting just solidified our decision on getting out of this area."

Police do not have anyone in custody for this shooting.

