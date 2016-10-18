3 people shot overnight in Cape Girardeau, police looking for su - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 people shot overnight in Cape Girardeau, police looking for suspects

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS12, Robert Foote) (Source: KFVS12, Robert Foote)
(Source: KFVS12, Robert Foote) (Source: KFVS12, Robert Foote)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police are looking for several people involved in a shooting that happened overnight at a Cape Girardeau home.

Officers were called to 519 S. Pacific around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.

Investigators say there was a social gathering at one of the apartments in the home. Several people were talking on the front porch when three people came in through the back of the building and started shooting.

A total of three people were shot. According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Adam Glueck two of the victims are from a related shooting and it is unclear, at this time, if the third is also related. Police are investigating the case currently.

All three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. However, police say two of the victims were airlifted to a hospital.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

Officers say they are having difficulty getting information from witnesses to the shooting and ask anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

A Southeast Missouri State University student said he's leaving the neighborhood after his house was robbed.

"Just seeing your house kinda destroyed...and everything gone...That was the last straw and we were, like, we got to get out of here," Andrew Forbes said. "And then last night's shooting just solidified our decision on getting out of this area."

Police do not have anyone in custody for this shooting.

To see other crimes in this area or your neighborhood click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:56:21 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly