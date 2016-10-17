New study finds high rate of accidental shooting deaths among children

A new report shows the number of accidental gun deaths involving children may be higher than previously thought.

According to data compiled by the Associated Press and USA Today, one child was killed by an accidental shooting every other day, last year.

And the report found about a third of accidental gun deaths involving children go undocumented by the federal government.

The CDC tracks firearms related deaths and relies on coroner reports for causes of death.

However, the study found some of these shootings can be mislabeled.

Between January 1, 2014 and June 30, 2016 more than 1,000 kids were either killed or injured in accidental shootings across the U.S.

Tom Beardslee is a longtime Scott County firearms instructor for both law enforcement and private owners. He said many accidents involving children and firearms can be avoided.

"It's the responsibility of the gun owner to protect that firearm from coming in contact with people that aren't supposed to have it, including children," Beardslee said.

Beardslee said firearms should never be stored in a home or vehicle loaded and where children can get to them.

He said there are several styles of affordable gun locks available on the market that drastically increase firearms safety.

Eight children under the age of 17 died in Missouri during the two-and-a-half-year period from shootings ruled accidental.

