New study finds high rate of accidental shooting deaths among ch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New study finds high rate of accidental shooting deaths among children

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS 12) (Source: KFVS 12)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

A new report shows the number of accidental gun deaths involving children may be higher than previously thought.

According to data compiled by the Associated Press and USA Today, one child was killed by an accidental shooting every other day, last year.

And the report found about a third of accidental gun deaths involving children go undocumented by the federal government.

The CDC tracks firearms related deaths and relies on coroner reports for causes of death.

However, the study found some of these shootings can be mislabeled.

Between January 1, 2014 and June 30, 2016 more than 1,000 kids were either killed or injured in accidental shootings across the U.S.

Tom Beardslee is a longtime Scott County firearms instructor for both law enforcement and private owners. He said many accidents involving children and firearms can be avoided.

"It's the responsibility of the gun owner to protect that firearm from coming in contact with people that aren't supposed to have it, including children," Beardslee said.

Beardslee said firearms should never be stored in a home or vehicle loaded and where children can get to them.

He said there are several styles of affordable gun locks available on the market that drastically increase firearms safety.

Eight children under the age of 17 died in Missouri during the two-and-a-half-year period from shootings ruled accidental.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:56:21 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly