New Releases: ‘Jack Reacher 2,’ ‘Ouija 2,’ ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses,’ ‘Boo! A Madea Halloween’

Four new wide releases are scheduled to hit the domestic box office on Friday, October 21.

Leading the weekend release count belongs to the sequel to the 2012 Tom Cruise action flick Jack Reacher with Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Jack Reacher is forced to go on the run to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy to clear his name; what Reacher uncovers maybe a secret from his past that could change his life forever.

Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders and Aldis Hodge star in this action flick from Academy Award winning director Edward Zwick (Glory, Blood Diamond).

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some bloody images, language and thematic elements; with a run time of 118 minutes.

Another sequel released this weekend belongs to the 2014 horror flick Ouija, this time cult-favorite director Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Hush) takes over as director for Ouija: Origin of Evil.

In 1967, a widowed mother and her two daughters run a phony séance business that adds a new stunt to draw in more customers; unwittingly the trio unleash a horrifying evil into their house.

When the youngest daughter is overtaken by a demonic presence, the family must face terrible fears and save the young girl.

Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso, Lulu Wilson and Henry Thomas star in this period horror flick from producers Michael Bay (Transformers) and Jason Blum (Insidious).

Ouija: Origin of Evil is rated PG-13 for disturbing images, terror and thematic elements; with a run time of 99 minutes.

Superbad director Greg Mottola returns with a new comedy with Keeping Up with the Joneses.

A suburban couple becomes entangled in an international espionage plot when they discover that their outwardly perfect new neighbors are actually government spies.

Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher, Gal Gadot, Jon Hamm and Patton Oswalt star in this action packed comedy from the producers of Men in Black 3, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Flight.

Keeping Up with the Joneses is rated PG-13 for sexual content, action/violence and brief strong language; with a run time of 101 minutes.

The ninth film in the Madea saga comes to theater’s this week with a Halloween inspired entry in the comedy franchise with Boo! A Madea Halloween.

Madea winds up in the middle of pandemonium when she spends a spooky Halloween fending off killers, supernatural poltergeists, ghosts, ghouls and zombies while keeping a vigilant eye on a group of mischievous teens.

Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely and more star in this spooky comedy from franchise director/ writer Tyler Perry.

Boo! A Madea Halloween is rated PG-13 for drug use and references, suggestive content, language, some horror images and thematic material; with a run time of 103 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 3,500

Ouija: Origin of Evil 3,100

Keeping Up with the Joneses 3,000

Boo! A Madea Halloween 2,150



The weekend of October 28 brings only one new wide release.

The third film in Dan Brown’s Robert Langdon series follows the now amnesia afflicted symbolist who must team-up with a doctor in order to thwart a madman from infecting the world with a virus that could destroy half of the world’s population.

