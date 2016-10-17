Driver charged after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.

A Phoenix, Arizona man is facing charges after a crash on Interstate 57 southbound in Williamson County, Illinois at around 3 p.m. on Monday, October 17.

According to Illinois State Police, Nikola Gligorevic, 65, was driving a 2005 Volvo truck tractor with semi trailer southbound on I-57 behind a 2016 Volvo truck tractor with a semi trailer, driven by 59-year-old Scott Allen Magnuson, of Pinckney, Mich.

Police said the 2016 tractor trailer slowed due to traffic congestion and Gligorevic was not able to stop in time. He rear-ended the truck.

Gligorevic was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with major injuries.

Police said the right lane of I-57 was shut down for about 2.5 hours due to the crash.

Magnuson was not injured.

