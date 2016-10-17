Ameren: Power restored in Massac Co., IL

Power was restored to most of Massac County, Illinois by at least 8 p.m. on Monday, October 17.

Early in the evening, Ameren Illinois reported 327 customers without power in the county.

According to Ameren, this was 29 percent of the customers they served there.

No word yet on what caused the outage.

