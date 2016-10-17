College fantasy for Southeast MO State student playing fantasy football

Adam Smith is much like any college student. As he walks to and from class, he thinks about his classes and how he is still not sure what to major in.

Sports is something Adam has always loved and has thought about sports journalism or sports marketing as his career path. But right now he looks to pay for his college education through the sports knowledge he has.

He has been doing daily fantasy sports on Draft Kings for two years now.

"I want to pay off school. That's the only thing I have in life that I really need money for," said Smith. "That's it, I have a vehicle I have a job."

Smith thinks he did surprisingly well his first time around last year. He deposited only $25 to start his fantasy for money career.

"I made maybe 900 bucks, 800 bucks total last season. I want to make more than that," said Smith

He might be the first to tell you it's not the easiest way to make a buck. So far this season he is having a tough season.

"I won 50 cents yesterday that's it," said Smith. "Like this week I was one player out of a lineup from winning a couple a hundred dollars, I was literally one player away."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.