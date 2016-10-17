College fantasy for Southeast MO State student playing fantasy f - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

College fantasy for Southeast MO State student playing fantasy football

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Adam Smith is much like any college student. As he walks to and from class, he thinks about his classes and how he is still not sure what to major in.

Sports is something Adam has always loved and has thought about sports journalism or sports marketing as his career path. But right now he looks to pay for his college education through the sports knowledge he has.

He has been doing daily fantasy sports on Draft Kings for two years now.

"I want to pay off school. That's the only thing I have in life that I really need money for," said Smith. "That's it, I have a vehicle I have a job." 

Smith thinks he did surprisingly well his first time around last year. He deposited only $25 to start his fantasy for money career.

"I made maybe 900 bucks, 800 bucks total last season. I want to make more than that," said Smith

He might be the first to tell you it's not the easiest way to make a buck. So far this season he is having a tough season.

"I won 50 cents yesterday that's it," said Smith. "Like this week I was one player out of a lineup from winning a couple a hundred dollars, I was literally one player away." 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:56:21 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly