Dozens attend opening of new addition to Cape Girardeau Co.'s new industrial park

Dozens of people showed up to check out the $5 million addition to Cape Girardeau County's new industrial park on Monday, October 17.

Pepsi Mid-America is the first business to set up show at the park, located just off the interstate between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Pepsi executives said county leadership was key to helping them open the facility.

"The community gets behind anything they see happening here and you've got great leadership in the two mayors of Cape and Jackson, the SEMO university presidents in Ken Dobbins and now, Dr. Vargas, so the support, just the word phenomenal comes to mind first and foremost," said Keith Dickens with Pepsi Mid-America.

The company plans to distribute soda, as well as vending machine items out of the building.

The investment created roughly 75 new jobs.

