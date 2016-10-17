Paducah mall to close for Thanksgiving

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau joins a growing list of malls across the country that have decided to stay closed on Thanksgiving.

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau joins a growing list of malls across the country that have decided to stay closed on Thanksgiving.

Cape Girardeau mall will be closed on Thanksgiving

Cape Girardeau mall will be closed on Thanksgiving

Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah will be closed on Thanksgiving to allow employees to enjoy the holiday at home.

According to a release from the mall, leaders talked with retail partners and decided it would benefit everyone to remain closed on November 24.

The Cinemark Theater will open Thursday afternoon for "traditional holiday movie-goers."

The anchor stores have the option of being open for limited hours on Thanksgiving.

The mall will reopen on Friday, November 25 at 6 a.m.

The first 700 people to enter the mall that day will receive a gift bag.

At 8 a.m., the "Balloon Drop Spectacular" will begin. Hundreds of balloons will fall in the JCPenney Court. Each balloon will have a mall gift card worth $10-500 inside.

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau recently announced it would remain closed on Thanksgiving as well.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.