18-member committee to begin selection process for new SIUC chancellor

Southern Illinois University System President Randy Dunn named an 18-member committee to begin the process of selecting the Carbondale campus' next permanent chancellor.

The members of the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee broadly represent faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community.

"These people have agreed to serve because of their commitment to the university, and I appreciate their willingness to assist in this critical undertaking," Dunn said.

Members of the committee include:

Laurie Achenbach - Chair, dean of College of Science

Jason Bond - Professor of Plant, Soil & Agricultural Systems

Daniel Booth - Principal of Carbondale Community High School

Nate Brown - Alumnus in Belleville

Deborah Burris - Clinical associate professor at Office of Teacher Education

Judith Davie - Associate professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Wayne Glass - Director of Office of Sponsored Projects Administration, A/P Staff Council

Ben Handler - Vice president of Undergraduate Student Government

Andrea Imre - Associate professor at Morris Library

Vicki Kreher - Senior lecturer of Journalism

Segun Ojewuyi - Associate professor of Theater

Julie Partridge - Associate professor of Kinesiology

Barbara Shiplett - Coordinator of physical therapy services at Student Health Services, Civil Service Council

Matt Solverson - SIU Foundation Board of Directors

Naomi Tolbert, Student member of SIU Board of Trustees

Tomas Velasco - Associate professor of Technology

Xiaoxin Wang Beardsley - Associate professor of Finance

Brandon Woudenberg - President of Graduate and Professional Student Council

Non-voting staff to the committee include:

Matt Baughman - Assistant to the chancellor

Penny Moon - President's Office

When the SIU Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Brad Colwell as interim chancellor effective Oct. 1, it was with the understanding that he would serve up to two years, prior to the conclusion of a national search.

Dunn anticipates naming between two and four finalists to bring to the campus for interviews and open forums sometime during the spring semester.

SIUC hasn't had a permanent chancellor since Dr. Reta Chang left the university in 2014.

