18-member committee to begin selection process for new SIUC chancellor

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL

Southern Illinois University System President Randy Dunn named an 18-member committee to begin the process of selecting the Carbondale campus' next permanent chancellor.

The members of the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee broadly represent faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community.

"These people have agreed to serve because of their commitment to the university, and I appreciate their willingness to assist in this critical undertaking," Dunn said.

Members of the committee include:

  • Laurie Achenbach - Chair, dean of College of Science
  • Jason Bond - Professor of Plant, Soil & Agricultural Systems
  • Daniel Booth - Principal of Carbondale Community High School
  • Nate Brown - Alumnus in Belleville
  • Deborah Burris - Clinical associate professor at Office of Teacher Education
  • Judith Davie - Associate professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
  • Wayne Glass - Director of Office of Sponsored Projects Administration, A/P Staff Council
  • Ben Handler - Vice president of Undergraduate Student Government
  • Andrea Imre - Associate professor at Morris Library
  • Vicki Kreher - Senior lecturer of Journalism
  • Segun Ojewuyi - Associate professor of Theater
  • Julie Partridge - Associate professor of Kinesiology
  • Barbara Shiplett - Coordinator of physical therapy services at Student Health Services, Civil Service Council
  • Matt Solverson - SIU Foundation Board of Directors
  • Naomi Tolbert, Student member of SIU Board of Trustees
  • Tomas Velasco - Associate professor of Technology
  • Xiaoxin Wang Beardsley - Associate professor of Finance
  • Brandon Woudenberg - President of Graduate and Professional Student Council

Non-voting staff to the committee include:

  • Matt Baughman - Assistant to the chancellor
  • Penny Moon - President's Office

When the SIU Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Brad Colwell as interim chancellor effective Oct. 1, it was with the understanding that he would serve up to two years, prior to the conclusion of a national search.

Dunn anticipates naming between two and four finalists to bring to the campus for interviews and open forums sometime during the spring semester.

SIUC hasn't had a permanent chancellor since Dr. Reta Chang left the university in 2014.

