Carbondale PD: Fewer citations issued during this year's 'Unofficial Halloween'

The Carbondale Police Department reports that fewer citations were issued during this year's "Unofficial Halloween" activities.

During the October 14 and 15 weekend, police monitored the activities for the non-sanctioned "Unofficial Halloween."

According to police, a preliminary total of 20 citations were issued, which is 25 fewer than in 2015.

Of the citations, six were for underage or public possession or consumption of alcohol.

Police said there was one incident each of battery, possession of drug paraphernalia.

There were four citations issued for fighting and six arrests for DUI.

Of the citations written, police said only seven of the people cited were SIU students and the remaining 13 were not affiliated with the university.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.