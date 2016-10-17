Murray man accused of burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray man accused of burglary

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A Murray, Kentucky man is accused of burglary.

Brandon Hobbs, 25, was charged with burglary second degree, criminal trespass first degree, fleeing or evading police second degree and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

According to the Murray Police Department, on October 15 at around 8 a.m., officers responded to a burglary complaint at a home on North 16th Street.

The resident told police that he went to his kitchen and found Hobbs standing in there.

According to police, the two had previously been in an argument over a separate issue.

Hobbs allegedly made threatening comments, but left the home without issue.

Officers followed up on the complaint by going to see Hobbs at his home on North 18th Street. When the found Hobbs, police said he ran from them but was taken into custody without incident.

While at the scene, police said a nearby neighbor notified them that he had found Hobbs in his home earlier the same day. He said he told Hobbs to leave and he did so.

Hobbs was taken into custody.

