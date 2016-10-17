Former KY deputy sentenced for civil rights violations

A former deputy with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office was sentenced on Monday, October 17 to a little more than two years in federal prison.

Matthew Corder, of Louisville, Ky., was also sentenced to one year of supervised release for "willfully depriving a county resident of his constitutional rights."

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the evidence presented at trial showed that Corder abused his authority as a sworn law enforcement officer by retaliating against a Bullitt County resident who insulted him.

Corder went after the man, unlawfully entered his home, tased him in the back, arrested him without probable cause and charged him with crimes that he did not commit, causing the man to sit in jail for weeks and to lose his job.

The charges that Corder falsely levied against the victim: disorderly conduct, fleeing and evading and resisting arrest were eventually dismissed.

"By violating the law and abusing the public's trust, Corder undermined the integrity of the justice system in Bullitt County," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta. "Every day, the vast majority of law enforcement officials work tirelessly and honorably to keep communities safe yet those who flout the law do a disservice to their colleagues and their profession. The Justice Department will continue its steadfast efforts to ensure that when officers violate civil rights, we hold them accountable for their misconduct."

Corder was convicted of two counts of willfully depriving a Bullitt County man of his constitutional rights under color law, by a federal jury, in Louisvill on July 22.

The four-day trial included testimony from the victim, the victim's sister and the other officer on scene, which corroborated the victim's account.

The instructors from the police academy who trained Corder also testified to the fact that he knew what the law permits and knew that his conduct violated the victim's constitutional rights.

Evidence included Corder's false arrest report as well as body camera footage of the arrest.

Corder was further ordered by the court to pay restitution to the victim in an amount to be determined within 90 days.

This case was investigated by the FBI's Louisville Division, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Gregory of the Western District of Kentucky and Trial Attorney Christopher J. Perras of the Civil Rights Division's Criminal Section.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.