Taco seasoning recalled for unlabeled allergen

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
If you or someone in your family has a milk allergy, you need to check your taco seasoning.

McCormick & Company has initiated a recall of its 24 oz. club size Original Taco seasoning because of an unlabeled milk allergen.

The recalled container has UPC 52100302461 with best buy codes between June 27, 2018 and September 16, 2018.

Several of dairy free Original Taco Seasoning Mix bottles were filled with original taco seasoning containing whey.

An allergic reaction to milk can cause hives, upset stomach, vomiting, and in rare cases, can cause anaphylaxis.

You can find more information about the recall here.

