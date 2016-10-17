Kansas City man arrested after carjacking in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kansas City man arrested after carjacking in Cape Girardeau

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Patrick E. Jones (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office) Patrick E. Jones (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
Patrick Jones (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Department) Patrick Jones (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Kansas City man is behind bars in connection to a carjacking in Cape Girardeau and drug charges in Scott County.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 1100 block of Hidden Valley Drive around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.

The victim told investigators they were assaulted and their car was stolen. The victim was able to give officers a description of the suspect.

The victim's car was located on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri just a short time later.

Scott County Deputies responded to a home outside of Benton that evening and learned the man had been in possession of the vehicle that was stolen in Cape Girardeau County.

Patrick E. Jones, 35, was taken into custody.

Deputies found two plastic baggies inside the stolen car. One contained a substance that field tested positive for cocaine. The other contained a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana.

Investigators said the cocaine weighed over nine grams.

Jones faces a charge of robbery 2nd degree in Cape Girardeau County.

His bond in Cape Girardeau County is set at $25,000 cash or surety.

He faces a felony charge of tampering with a motor vehicle, a felony charge possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Jones is being held in the Scott County jail on $5,000 cash or surety bond.

