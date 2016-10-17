Advance man arrested for assaulting a woman, holding gun to her head

An Advance man is behind bars in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly assaulting a woman and holding a gun to her head.

According to the sheriff's office, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of County Road 256 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The victim told investigators that Lonnie Masters, 45, held a gun to her head and assaulted her.

She also told investigators that Masters fired a gun inside the home in front of a child.

Masters faces charges of domestic assault 2nd degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He's being held on $25,000 cash or surety bond.

