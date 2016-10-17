2 arrested after report of reckless driver in Marshall Co., KY

A call about a driver possibly driving under the influence leads to two arrests in Marshall County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's department, two deputies responded to the Possum Trot area around 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.

When they arrived, the deputies said they found several people who reported they'd gotten out of the car because they were afraid.

Deputies found the driver, 31-year-old Heather Robinson of Benton, Kentucky, at a home on Mt. Moriah road.

A neighbor told investigators that Robinson's car was in a ditch, according to the department.

Robinson was reportedly very intoxicated and agitated when the deputies spoke with her.

They allege that she hit one of the deputies in the face and kicked him and the other deputy during the exchange.

She faces charges of driving under the influence, assault 3rd degree-police officer, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The deputies also report that when they arrived at the home, a man ran out the door and into the woods.

They found the man, Joshua Robinson, 26 of Benton, Kentucky, who was also "manifestly under the influence."

He was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication and fleeing or evading police (on foot).

