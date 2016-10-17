Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, wind gusts of 30 to 44 miles an hour created choppy conditions on the Mississippi River, forcing it to close Tuesday afternoon.

The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

