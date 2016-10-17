AMBER ALERT CANCELED: abducted teenager safe, suspect in custody

An Amber Alert issued for a 13-year-old girl out of Liberty, Missouri has been canceled.

Amiya Morris was found safe. She was taken from a home on Sarah Lane.

Investigators said the suspect is Nicholas Bejarano, 38.

He is in custody.

Investigators have not released any information about his arrest.

