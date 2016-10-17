This week in music: 1989 Madonna vs Janet - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1989 Madonna vs Janet

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's take a trip back in time and check out the music scene from 1989.

These were the songs you might have heard on radio or on boom boxes this week 27 years ago.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Cher at number five with If I Could Turn Back Time. You remember the video to this one.  It had a scantily dressed Cher prancing around the deck of the 
battleship USS Missouri.

At number four was the metal band Warrant with Heaven. It was the group's debut single and the biggest hit of their career. 

Milli Vanilli was holding on to the number three spot with Girl I'm Gonna Miss You. The song made the German duo international stars.  It also won the Rob and Fab a Grammy which was later stripped from them in the lip synching scandal.

In the number two spot was Cherish by Madonna.  She was red hot at the time as the song became her 16th consecutive top five single setting a Billboard record.

And in the top spot was Janet Jackson with Miss You Much.  The video to the song featured a chair routine which is now considered an iconic part 1980's pop culture.

