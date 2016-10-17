October 18 celebrity birthdays

He's the coach who led the Chicago Bears to their only Super Bowl title. He's a member of the NFL Hall of Fame for his career as a tight end with the Bears, Eagles and Cowboys. Mike Ditka is 77 today.

He was an outfielder and first baseman who helped lead the Cardinals to a World Series Championship back in 1982. Nicknamed "Silent George" for refusing to talk to the media, George Hendrick is 67 today.

He's a Rock 'N' Roll legend whose hits include: Johnny B Goode, Maybellene, Sweet Little Sixteen, Rock and Roll Music and many many others. Known for his famous duck walk onstage, St. Louis native Chuck Berry is 90 today.

He's a action movie icon who broke onto the scene in 1988's Bloodsport. He went on to star in Kickboxer, Cyborg, Universal Soldier and Time Cop. Belgian born Jean-Claude Van Damme is 56 today.

She was one of the castaways on the TV sitcom Gilligan's Island. Dawn Wells who will forever be remembered as Mary Ann is 78 today.

She's the daughter of former Alaska Governor Sara Palin. She's also appeared on a couple of reality TV series. Bristol Palin is 26 today.

