October 17 celebrity birthdays

He's a Grammy winning rapper who's hit albums include: Infinite, Slim Shady and Encore. His birth name is Marshall Mathers, but you know him as Eminem and he's 44 today.

He's one of the most successful county performers of the past 30 years. In all he's had 66 chart hits with 35 of those singles going all the way to number one. Many of those songs have become classics including: Don't Rock the Jukebox, Chattahoochee and Livin' On Love. Alan Jackson is 58 today.

He's a county singer who scored 18 numbers one songs in the 1980's. Those hits include: Once in a Blue Moon, Right From the Start and We Believe in Happy Endings. Earl Thomas Conley is 75 today.

She's an actress who had the role of Lois Lane in the Superman movies with Christopher Reeve back in the 1970's and early 80's. She also starred in The Ammityville Horror. Margot Kidder is 68 today.

He's an actor best known for his role as Norm on the TV sitcom Cheer. George Wendt is 68 today.

