This week in music: 1991

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials back to 1991.

If you were tuned into the radio or MTV at the time these were some of the songs you were probably listening to.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Karyn White at number five with Romantic. It would go on to become White's first and so far only number one hit.

Color Me Badd was in the number four spot with I Adore Mi Amor. The group not only had a string of hits in the 1990's, they also made numerous guest appearances as themselves on popular TV shows at the time such as Beverly Hills, 90210.

At number three was Do Anything by the pop group Natural Selection.

Holding down the number two spot was Marky Mark with Good Vibrations. The video was shot black and white and featured Mark Wahlberg boxing.



And in the top spot was Mariah Carey with the disco-influenced hit Emotions. It was her fifth consecutive number 1 hit, giving her the distinction of being the first and at this time the only act to have their first five singles top the Hot 100.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.