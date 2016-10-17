FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a warm and blustery start to your wor - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a warm and blustery start to your workweek. Brian Alworth says winds could reach 15-25 mph.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Get ready for a warm and blustery start to your workweek. Brian says temps will reach well into the 80s today, so you might want to think about shorts and t-shirts for the kids. South winds will hit 15-25 mph gusts. This mild weather will continue on into the week. FIRST ALERT: a front moving in on Wednesday night will bring with it rain and cooler weather.

Making Headlines:

Tragic shooting: Authorities say the 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay has been fatally shot in the neck. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Dvonta Middlebrooks in connection with the shooting. 

Wanted: The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating at least four suspects involved in a burglary at Castle Park in Carbondale. Three of the suspects were last seen removing items from the park and leaving in a silver Nissan SUV.

Under investigationA late night fire in Blytheville, Arkansas is under investigation. According to the Blytheville Fire Department, the fire broke out at an abandoned house just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Shots fired: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting call that happened at the corn maze over the weekend. Witnesses say they heard 3 gunshots around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and then watched a stampede of people running away from the corn maze.

