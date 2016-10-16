SEMO welcomes CNN staffers for political debate

Southeast Missouri State will host a political debate between two CNN staffers on Monday, October 17 that is open to the public.

It's titled, “Election 2016 – Political Contributor’s Point/Counterpoint Debate with Van Jones and Kayleigh McEnany” and is part of the university's 2016-2017 Speakers Series.

Kayleigh McEnany is a conservative pundit and CNN political commentator. Van Jones is a civil rights leader, former Obama White House advisor and CNN political correspondent.

The debate begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Show Me Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.showmecenter.biz or the Show Me Center Box Office.

Current Southeast faculty, staff and students can use a Redhawks ID to pick up a free ticket in the Center for Student Involvement (University Center Room 204) or the Show Me Center Box Office.