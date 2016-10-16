Thousands attend 43rd annual Fort Massac Encampment - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thousands attend 43rd annual Fort Massac Encampment

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

It was a blast from the past this weekend in Massac County, Illinois as the 43rd Annual Fort Massac Encampment kicked off.

Tens of thousands of people were out at the fort in Metropolis on Sunday, October 16 for entertainment and to see history come alive.

Campers who stayed in the fort we re-enactors and lived like it was the 1700's. The director of Tourism, Trish Steckenrider, expects a one to three million dollars in economic impact that would come into Massac County this weekend. 

"Yea, we can estimate that based on the crowds that come in and based on the hotel motel tax that we see," Steckenrider said. "When we put that into the economic formula that's given to us by the state we can estimate that 1 million to 3 million dollars of economic impact happens over two days."

The event also helped to raise funds for the Massac County High School marching band.

