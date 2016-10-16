John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to host Re-Creation Entertainment Troupe

Voluntary Services Officer, Donna Reynolds announced that Re-Creation’s “School Days” show will appear at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Wednesday, October 27, bringing a new stage presentation to hospitalized veterans, their guests and other visitors.

The show is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The group represents Re-Creation US, Inc., which provides a national program of live entertainment for America’s hospitalized veterans in VA Medical Centers and state veterans homes.

The BVL Fund, Re-Creation’s longest-running sponsor and a Bowlers of America charity for hospitalized veterans, also helps to underwrite tour costs.

The Elks National Veterans Service Commission, in conjunction with local B.P.O.E. lodges, houses Re-Creation touring groups nation-wide.

The entire tour is produced in cooperation with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The show spotlights great songs and great stars as America’s young ambassadors to hospitalized veterans focus on this nation’s best-loved music.

Dynamic vocal renditions are enlivened by intricate, disciplined dance and choreography as the stage.

The group was founded in 1976 and performs in all 50 states.

Credits include appearances at some of the nation’s most prestigious fairs and festivals, at local, regional, state and national corporation banquets and conventions and at major resort areas.

Civic clubs, fraternal groups, schools and public and private organization now keep Re-Creation booked for more than 300 concerts each year.

Re-Creation travels with comprehensive sound equipment and staging materials.

Each Re-Creation performance is a full variety production designed to provide unique and satisfying musical entertainment.

“This is a show well-worth seeing," Reynolds said. "Re-Creation always has an amazing group of talented young entertainers. The show will be held in the main lobby of the medical center and there is no charge to attend. We invite all to join us for this wonderful, family-friendly entertainment event.”

Those interested in volunteering or donating may contact Reynolds at 573-778-4275, Voluntary Services Specialist, Chris Luecke at 573-778-4276 or Voluntary Services Assistant, Bennie Hicks at 573-778-4499.

