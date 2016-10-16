John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to host Re-Creation Entertain - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to host Re-Creation Entertainment Troupe

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Voluntary Services Officer, Donna Reynolds announced that Re-Creation’s “School Days” show will appear at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Wednesday, October 27, bringing a new stage presentation to hospitalized veterans, their guests and other visitors.

The show is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The group represents Re-Creation US, Inc., which provides a national program of live entertainment for America’s hospitalized veterans in VA Medical Centers and state veterans homes.

The BVL Fund, Re-Creation’s longest-running sponsor and a Bowlers of America charity for hospitalized veterans, also helps to underwrite tour costs.

The Elks National Veterans Service Commission, in conjunction with local B.P.O.E. lodges, houses Re-Creation touring groups nation-wide.

The entire tour is produced in cooperation with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The show spotlights great songs and great stars as America’s young ambassadors to hospitalized veterans focus on this nation’s best-loved music.

Dynamic vocal renditions are enlivened by intricate, disciplined dance and choreography as the stage.

The group was founded in 1976 and performs in all 50 states.

Credits include appearances at some of the nation’s most prestigious fairs and festivals, at local, regional, state and national corporation banquets and conventions and at major resort areas.

Civic clubs, fraternal groups, schools and public and private organization now keep Re-Creation booked for more than 300 concerts each year.

Re-Creation travels with comprehensive sound equipment and staging materials.

Each Re-Creation performance is a full variety production designed to provide unique and satisfying musical entertainment.

“This is a show well-worth seeing," Reynolds said. "Re-Creation always has an amazing group of talented young entertainers. The show will be held in the main lobby of the medical center and there is no charge to attend. We invite all to join us for this wonderful, family-friendly entertainment event.”

Those interested in volunteering or donating may contact Reynolds at 573-778-4275, Voluntary Services Specialist, Chris Luecke at 573-778-4276 or Voluntary Services Assistant, Bennie Hicks at 573-778-4499.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:56:21 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly