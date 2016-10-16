Power restored to most of Carbondale, IL after SUV strikes utility pole

As of 10:40 p.m. Sunday, October 16, power has been restored to most of the customers in Carbondale, Illinois after an SUV struck a utility pole on North Illinois Avenue.

According to Ameren, only 12 people are still without power and they continue to work to restore those outages.

