FINALLY! Laura Wibbenmeyer welcomes new baby girl!

Heartland News is proud to welcome the newest member to the KFVS12 team!

Laura Wibbenmeyer gave birth to Colette Marie on Friday, October 14 at 10:43 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Colette Marie was born 11 days past her due date but we are proud to say she is here now!

We would like to congratulate Laura and her husband on the newest to addition to their family and wish them all the best.

