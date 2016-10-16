Authorities identify suspects involved in theft at Castle Park in Carbondale, IL

The four people involved in a burglary at Castle Park in Carbondale, Illinois have been identified.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm call at Castle Park, located just off of a Giant City Road in rural Carbondale around 1:45 a.m Sunday, October 16.

Deputies were able to determine that the suspects stole items from the park.

Surveillance video was recovered to help authorities identify the suspects involved.

Three of the suspects were last seen removing items from the park and leaving in a silver Nissan SUV.

