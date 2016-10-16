KSP to perform traffic safety checks in several western KY counties

The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence.

KSP uses traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.

The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles and the valid licensing of drivers. Any violations of these laws or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.

Traffic safety checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth. Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint will be requested to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, and those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.

Listed below are the supervisory approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1:

BALLARD COUNTY

US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility

US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road

US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)

US 60 at Bill Corner Road

CALLOWAY COUNTY

US 641S – at Barber Drive

KY 94E – at KY 280

KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690

KY 280 – at Cohoon Road

CARLISLE COUNTY

US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington

KY 80 – at KY 307

FULTON COUNTY

KY 125 – at KY 166

KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

GRAVES COUNTY

US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo

US 45S – at KY 1748

KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville

KY 849 – at KY 1684

KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)

HICKMAN COUNTY

US 51 – at KY 1529

KY 58 – at KY 307

KY 123 – at KY 239

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)

US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line

KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road

LYON COUNTY

US 62 – at KY 810 (South)

KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection

USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL

MARSHALL COUNTY

US 68 – at KY 95

US 641 – at KY 1422

KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)

KY 402 – at KY 1364

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)

KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)

KY 450 – at Puryear Highway

KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)

TRIGG COUNTY

US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge

KY 139N – at Bush Road

KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)

