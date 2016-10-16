KSP to perform traffic safety checks in several western KY count - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP to perform traffic safety checks in several western KY counties

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence.

KSP uses traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.

The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles and the valid licensing of drivers. Any violations of these laws or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.

Traffic safety checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth. Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint will be requested to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, and those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.

Listed below are the supervisory approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1:

BALLARD COUNTY

  • US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
  • US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
  • US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
  • US 60 at Bill Corner Road

CALLOWAY COUNTY

  • US 641S – at Barber Drive
  • KY 94E – at KY 280
  • KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
  • KY 280 – at Cohoon Road

CARLISLE COUNTY

  • US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
  • KY 80 – at KY 307

FULTON COUNTY

  • KY 125 – at KY 166
  • KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

GRAVES COUNTY

  • US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
  • US 45S – at KY 1748
  • KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
  • KY 849 – at KY 1684
  • KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
  • HICKMAN COUNTY
  • US 51 – at KY 1529
  • KY 58 – at KY 307
  • KY 123 – at KY 239

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

  • US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
  • US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
  • KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road

LYON COUNTY

  • US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
  • KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
  • USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL

MARSHALL COUNTY

  • US 68 – at KY 95
  • US 641 – at KY 1422
  • KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
  • KY 402 – at KY 1364

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

  • US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
  • KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
  • KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
  • KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)

TRIGG COUNTY

  • US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
  • KY 139N – at Bush Road
  • KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)

For more information you can visit the KSP's website by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:56:21 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly