KY 70 in Caldwell Co., KY back open after crews repair sinkhole

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

KY 70 in Caldwell County, Kentucky is back open after crews repaired a sinkhole between the one and two mile marker.

The sinkhole was along KY 70 between KY 91 and Livingston Cemetery Road not far from Harper's Auto Salvage and just east of the Fredonia community.

Crews was able to maintain one lane of traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers while completing the repairs.

